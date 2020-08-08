Urias did not factor into the decision during Friday's win over the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings.

The 23-year-old had some early command issues, walking his lead-off batter and throwing his first six pitches for balls. Luckily, he straightened things out and was able to hold the Giants to just one run on an RBI single to Donovan Solano in the third inning. The southpaw needed 78 pitches to get through four frames, which halted his outing early. He'll look to defend a solid 2.40 ERA on Wednesday against the Padres.