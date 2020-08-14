Urias (2-0) earned the win against San Diego on Thursday, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. He did not issue any walks.

Urias got off to a shaky start in the contest, allowing a pair of first-inning solo home runs. However, he settled in the rest of the way, holding San Diego scoreless while the Dodgers' offense provided plenty of support and helped him cruise to his second win. Urias succeeded by tossing first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 24 batters he faced and throwing 57 of 86 pitches for strikes overall. The southpaw sports a 2.53 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through his first four starts and has not yielded more than two runs in any outing thus far. He'll try to continue his success when he heads to Seattle take on the Mariners on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.