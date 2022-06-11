Urias will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Urias was initially listed as the starter for Saturday's matchup, but the team wanted to give him an extra day of rest. As a result, he'll take the mound in the series finale against San Francisco while Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) draws the start Saturday.
