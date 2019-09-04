Dodgers' Julio Urias: Start versus Orioles on tap
Manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies that he expects Urias to make another start in five games, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
If that plan comes to pass, Urias would start the Dodgers' first game of the upcoming week Tuesday in Baltimore, resulting in Walker Buehler moving back a day in the schedule. Urias rejoined the rotation Tuesday as a replacement for Kenta Maeda, tossing three innings and giving up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out three in a no-decision. Since managing Urias' workload is still viewed as a priority for Los Angeles, another three- or four-inning assignment is probably in the cards for his next outing.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Sharp in abbreviated start•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Starting Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Back from suspension•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Throws 43 pitches in High-A outing•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will pitch in minors Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Bullpen session set for Sunday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...