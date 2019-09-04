Manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies that he expects Urias to make another start in five games, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

If that plan comes to pass, Urias would start the Dodgers' first game of the upcoming week Tuesday in Baltimore, resulting in Walker Buehler moving back a day in the schedule. Urias rejoined the rotation Tuesday as a replacement for Kenta Maeda, tossing three innings and giving up one run on two hits and no walks while striking out three in a no-decision. Since managing Urias' workload is still viewed as a priority for Los Angeles, another three- or four-inning assignment is probably in the cards for his next outing.