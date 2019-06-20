Dodgers' Julio Urias: Starting Thursday
Urias will make a spot start Thursday against the Giants, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Urias was assumed to start Saturday with Kenta Maeda (hand) having his scheduled turn pushed back a day, but he'll instead take the mound a couple days earlier. The 22-year-old has thrown between 26 and 41 pitches in his last eight outings, so he's not stretched out to be used as a traditional starter. Caleb Ferguson is expected to pitch second for the Dodgers in what is effectively a bullpen day.
