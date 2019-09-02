Urias will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Urias will toss around 45 pitches, so he's unlikely to work more than two or three innings. He was reinstated from the restricted list Monday and hasn't taken the mound since Aug. 16 against the Braves, when he worked three scoreless frames and struck out one.

