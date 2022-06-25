Urias (5-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings in a 4-1 victory over Atlanta. He struck out nine.

The southpaw reeled off his third straight quality start and seventh of the season, tossing 62 of 94 pitches for strikes including a dominant 20 swinging strikes. Urias has found another gear, posting a dazzling 1.54 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings through four outings in June and helping stabilize a Dodgers rotation that continues to have trouble staying healthy.