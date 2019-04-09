Dodgers' Julio Urias: Still needed in rotation
Urias is expected to remain in the rotation for two more starts with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the injured list due to a groin strain, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Urias had been originally expected to make just one more start Friday against the Brewers, with Clayton Kershaw nearing a return from his shoulder injury. Urias will now be needed to take Ryu's spot in the rotation for at least one more turn once Kershaw returns, though Ryu's absence doesn't seem likely to be a long one, so Urias could head to the bullpen after that start.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Takes no-decision in short outing•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will go back to bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Sharp against Giants•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Perfect in final spring tuneup•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could move into rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Won't stretch out past four innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...