Urias is expected to remain in the rotation for two more starts with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the injured list due to a groin strain, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Urias had been originally expected to make just one more start Friday against the Brewers, with Clayton Kershaw nearing a return from his shoulder injury. Urias will now be needed to take Ryu's spot in the rotation for at least one more turn once Kershaw returns, though Ryu's absence doesn't seem likely to be a long one, so Urias could head to the bullpen after that start.