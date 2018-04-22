Urias (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing off a mound, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers are targeting a July return for Urias, although a more definitive timeframe should come together as his level of activity increases. Urias had been participating in a throwing program after undergoing shoulder surgery last June, but had to put the program on hold to undergo tonsil surgery in early April.

