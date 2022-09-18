Urias (17-7) earned the win during Saturday's 7-2 victory over San Francisco, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Urias fell behind early when a run scored as a result of an error in the first inning, but Los Angeles quickly responded to pull ahead 6-2 at the conclusion of the third. The 26-year-old has won 14 of his last 15 decisions -- surrendering just one run in his lone loss -- while posting a 1.91 ERA in 94.1 innings during the 16-start stretch. Urias' 2.27 ERA and 0.95 WHIP both rank fourth in MLB while his 17 wins rank second.