Urias did not factor into the decision against San Francisco on Thursday, pitching three scoreless innings and giving up only one hit while striking out five.

Pressed into a starting role due to the need to give Kenta Maeda (hand) an extra day of rest, Urias rose to the occasion, giving up only a double to Buster Posey while striking out five and throwing 29 of his 43 pitches for strikes. Though he has pitched well of late, holding opponents to only one unearned run in his last 11 innings, Urias figures to remain in the bullpen for the time being; Maeda is lined up to return to action Sunday and Ross Stripling is expected to fill the rotation spot of Rich Hill (forearm).