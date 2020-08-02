Urias (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Diamondbacks.

Only a pair of RBI singles could tarnish an otherwise sparkling outing from Urias. The Dodgers homered four times in the contest, giving their starter plenty of run support. Urias has a 2.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with eight strikeouts through 11 innings this season. The southpaw is expected to make a home start versus the Giants on Friday.