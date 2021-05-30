Urias (7-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings, taking the loss to the Giants on Saturday.

After beating the Giants in his previous start, San Francisco got their revenge on Urias and knocked him around for 11 hits. In addition, he surrendered a two-run home run to Donovan Solano in the third inning. The hits and runs allowed by Urias are both season highs for him. The southpaw had an outstanding year prior to this start, still sporting a 3.61 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP with 75 punchouts in 67.1 innings.