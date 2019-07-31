Urias took a no-decision after giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Rockies.

Entering the rotation in place of the injured Ross Stripling (biceps), Urias was limited to just 61 pitches after having previously worked out of the bullpen for the past month. While the overall results weren't impressive, Urias at least avoided a total implosion at Coors Field, which couldn't be said for his counterpart, Kyle Freeland (eight runs allowed in 3.2 innings). Unless the Dodgers bolster their rotation depth ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline, Urias should pick up another start Sunday in Padres. Expect some sort of restriction to be in place, however, as the Dodgers are cognizant of managing Urias' workload carefully after he missed most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons while recovering from shoulder surgery.