Urias (2-2) picked up the loss Monday after pitching six innings, surrendering two runs on 11 hits while striking out four against the Pirates.

Urias was fortunate to allow only two runs in this one, giving up a season-high 11 hits. He surrendered a sacrifice fly to Yoshi Tsutsugo in the bottom of the fourth inning and later allowed a solo home run by Michael Perez to open the seventh frame before being pulled. Urias had allowed a total of two earned runs on eight hits over 22 innings in his previous four starts heading into Monday. The outing was his third consecutive quality start and his season numbers now stand at a 2.10 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 23 punchouts in 30 innings.