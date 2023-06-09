Urias (hamstring) will not start as planned Sunday against the Phillies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Urias' hamstring was still giving him problems after a bullpen session Thursday, so his return to the Dodgers' rotation will be pushed back. The 26-year-old lefty will return to throwing off flat ground and his new return date is uncertain, though he will probably require a rehab assignment. A replacement starter for Sunday's game has yet to be announced, but manager Dave Roberts said a bullpen game is likely.