Urias (6-1) earned the win over Arizona on Tuesday, tossing 6.1 innings and allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out eight.

The southpaw gave up a second-inning run but otherwise cruised through his fifth quality start of the campaign. Urias was in control throughout the game, issuing no free passes and allowing only one extra-base hit (a double by Nick Ahmed). He is tied for second in MLB with six wins on the campaign and has registered a 3.04 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 60:7 K:BB across 56.1 innings. Urias is lined up to face the Giants in San Francisco this weekend.