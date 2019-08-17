Urias has been suspended 20 games for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This stems from an arrest in mid-May on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. It was announced in June that Urias would not face charges in relation to the incident. He has served five of the 20 games already while on administrative leave, making Urias eligible to return Sept. 2. Casey Sadler was recalled to take Urias' spot on the roster.