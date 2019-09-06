Urias will start Sunday's game against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He pitched three innings while throwing 44 pitches in his start Tuesday against the Rockies. The expectation is that he will continue to build up from start to start, so he could throw around 60 pitches in Sunday's outing. It's a solid matchup for the young southpaw, but he is far from a lock to go deep enough to qualify for the win.

