Dodgers' Julio Urias: Tabbed for one more start
Urias will start Thursday's series opener against the Brewers before moving to the bullpen, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) was cleared to rejoin the starting rotation after a bullpen session Monday, but Urias will make one final start rather than immediately moving to the bullpen. The 22-year-old got knocked around in his start against Milwaukee last week, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits across five innings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Knocked around for five earned•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Still needed in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Takes no-decision in short outing•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will go back to bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Sharp against Giants•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Perfect in final spring tuneup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...