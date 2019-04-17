Urias will start Thursday's series opener against the Brewers before moving to the bullpen, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (groin) was cleared to rejoin the starting rotation after a bullpen session Monday, but Urias will make one final start rather than immediately moving to the bullpen. The 22-year-old got knocked around in his start against Milwaukee last week, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits across five innings.