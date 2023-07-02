Urias (5-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over three innings.

Urias' return from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury didn't go well, though part of the issue was bad fortune. Of the four hits he allowed in the first inning, three were bloop singles that left the bat at less than 72 mph. Regardless, the Royals put up five runs in that frame, and Urias' struggles weren't limited to bloopers -- he also issued a walk and hit a batter with a pitch. The southpaw retired five of the final six batters he faced, but he was lifted after 66 pitches since he was on a pitch count following the layoff. Urias will look to bounce back and go deeper into his next start, which is projected to be a home outing against Pittsburgh.