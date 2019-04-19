Urias allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine over six shutout innings in Thursday's no-decision against Milwaukee.

Urias brought his best stuff to the ballpark for his final start before moving back to the bullpen, fanning a season-high nine batters. He helped himself by firing first-pitch strikes to 14 of 21 batters faced and was ultimately pulled after six strong innings with 91 pitches. Although he didn't receive a decision, he put the Dodgers in position to win, and they did just that. With Clayton Kershaw back from the injured list, Urias will become a reliever for the foreseeable future.