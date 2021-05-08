Urias (4-1) allowed five earned runs on eight hits while striking out four across five innings, taking the loss to the Angels on Friday.

Urias took his first loss Friday in his worst outing of the season. It was the first time Urias was shelled on the mound after giving up a four-run second inning that included a pair of home runs by Justin Upton and Tyler Ward. He managed to settle down to surrender just one more run in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old carries a 3.59 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 42.2 innings. He holds a solid 7.67 K/BB this year after not walking anyone Friday.