Urias (4-3) was charged with the loss Friday after allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out one batter over two innings.

Urias came into the 10th inning in replacement of Kenley Jansen. He gave up a walk and a single but managed to escape without damage. Unfortunately, the real trouble knocked in the 11th with Carson Kelly's second homer of the night. Despite making a few starts for the Dodgers this year, Urias is expected to remain in the bullpen for the remainder of the season. Through 26 appearances, the 22-year-old owns a 2.64 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.