Urias yielded three runs on four hits and four walks in 3.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Rockies. He struck out two and took the no-decision.

The 22-year-old southpaw gave up all three runs in an ugly third inning. Along with the four walks, Urias threw just 44-of-74 pitches for strikes Sunday while his lack of command got the best of him. Fortunately, his offense stayed red-hot and gave him plenty of run support. He'll carry a 3.12 ERA into his home start against the Brewers on Friday.