Dodgers' Julio Urias: Takes no-decision in short outing
Urias yielded three runs on four hits and four walks in 3.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Rockies. He struck out two and took the no-decision.
The 22-year-old southpaw gave up all three runs in an ugly third inning. Along with the four walks, Urias threw just 44-of-74 pitches for strikes Sunday while his lack of command got the best of him. Fortunately, his offense stayed red-hot and gave him plenty of run support. He'll carry a 3.12 ERA into his home start against the Brewers on Friday.
