Urias did not factor in the decision versus San Francisco on Tuesday despite allowing only one run over 5.2 innings. He surrendered six hits and no walks while striking out five.

The southpaw breezed through five scoreless frames before the Giants tagged him for a run on three hits in in the sixth. That was enough to instigate his exit from the contest and eliminate his chance for a win on a night when the Dodgers' offense managed only one run. Urias will carry a 3.54 ERA and 132:25 K:BB into his next start, which is expected to come at Arizona on Sunday.