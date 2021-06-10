Urias (9-2) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Pirates to three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings.

Most of his damage came via a two-run long ball to Bryan Reynolds in the third inning. It was otherwise a strong outing with solid command for Urias, who did not issue any free passes for the sixth time this year. It's worth noting that the 24-year-old helped his own case for the win by knocking in a bases-loaded, two-run single against Mitch Keller in the third inning. Since the beginning of May, Urias has fanned 54 batters and walked five over eight appearances. The southpaw lines up to make his next start at home Tuesday against the Phillies.