Urias pitched two innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out two.

Urias pitched in a game for the first time since receiving a 20-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on Aug. 17. He threw 43 pitches and gave up a double, two singles and a hit batsman. Urias' next appearance is likely to be with the big club after his suspension is lifted Monday.