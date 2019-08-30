Dodgers' Julio Urias: Throws 43 pitches in High-A outing
Urias pitched two innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out two.
Urias pitched in a game for the first time since receiving a 20-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on Aug. 17. He threw 43 pitches and gave up a double, two singles and a hit batsman. Urias' next appearance is likely to be with the big club after his suspension is lifted Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will pitch in minors Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Bullpen session set for Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could be starting option in October•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Suspended for 20 games•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Notches three-inning save•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Takes loss in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...