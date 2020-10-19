Urias picked up the win Sunday in Game 7 of the NLCS against Atlanta, throwing three hitless, scoreless innings to close out the game.

Though he was the final arm called upon in the game for the Dodgers, Urias actually pitched the longest of anyone on his team, with none of the previous four pitchers throwing more than two innings. Urias entered the game with the score tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh and proceeded to retire the next nine batters in order despite not striking out a single one, earning the win as the Dodgers took a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh.