Urias turned out to be the primary pitcher for Thursday's NLDS Game 3 win over the Padres, picking up the victory after allowing just a single unearned run on one hit over five innings of relief, striking out six while walking one.

Dustin May was announced as the starter but was only asked to throw one inning before turning it over to Adam Kolarek, who in turn handed off to Urias just two outs later. The young lefty was excellent, with an error and a balk combining to allow the Padres to score their only run during his five frames. He's now thrown eight innings without allowing a single earned run this postseason.