Urias earned the win in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits in five innings while striking out five and walking two.

Urias didn't need to be nearly as good as he was, as the Dodgers held a 11-0 lead by the time he threw his first pitch in the bottom of the first inning. The lead had been stretch to 15-0 by the time he allowed his only run, a solo homer by Cristian Pache. He now owns a 0.69 ERA in 13 inning this postseason, striking out 16 batters while walking just three.