Dodgers' Julio Urias: Throws off mound
Urias (shoulder) threw off a mound earlier this week for the first time since undergoing anterior capsule surgery on his throwing shoulder last year, Daniel Starkland of Dodger Blue reports.
The recovery process has been a long one for the talented prospect, but manager Dave Roberts still believes Urias can return in the second half of this season. There is no telling how the Dodgers' starting rotation will look at that point, so the 21-year-old could find himself getting back to speed in the minors or coming out of the bullpen in the majors once he is cleared to return to game action. Urias still has plenty of steps to undergo in the recovery process, but dynasty owners have to be pleased that his shoulder is progressing as scheduled.
