Urias (shoulder) faced live hitters for the first time during his rehab process Wednesday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

Urias threw his first bullpen session last week, and facing live hitters marked the next step in a lengthy recovery process from last June's shoulder surgery. Manager Dave Roberts said that the youngster's fastball was sitting in the 88-92 mph range, which is still a tick off from the 93.1 mph he averaged in the majors prior to going down with a left anterior capsule injury in May of 2017. The next notable step in Urias' recovery process will be a rehab stint in the minors, but no official date has been set for when that will take place. The Dodgers have been targeting a second-half return for the 21-year-old, and his progress falls in line with that expectation.

More News
Our Latest Stories