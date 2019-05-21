Dodgers' Julio Urias: To be reinstated Tuesday
Urias is expected to be reinstated from administrative leave Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Urias was arrested for domestic battery May 13, but after spending a week on administrative leave, he's expected to return to the team for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.
