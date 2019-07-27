Dodgers' Julio Urias: To get bulk of innings Tuesday
Urias will either start or be used as the primary pitcher Tuesday in Colorado, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Ross Stripling (biceps tightness) landing on the injured list, Urias will take his place in the Dodgers' rotation, but it's possible he will follow an opener. This is exciting for those who have been stashing Urias or deploying him as a reliever, as he may now get a chance to show what he is capable of as a regular member of the rotation, but this first outing in Coors Field is one to avoid. It is unclear how long Stripling will be out, but if he misses more than the minimum 10 days, Urias will line up for another start next Sunday on Aug. 4.
