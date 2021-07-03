Urias (10-3) gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while fanning three across six innings to earn the win Friday against Washington.

The Mexican lefty picked up his 10th victory on the season and also posted his eighth quality start of the campaign, though he's reached that feat just twice since the start of June. Urias is having a strong season with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP, though he already sports a career-high mark in innings pitched, so it remains to be seen how the Dodgers will handle his workload in the second half of the season. For now, he's slated to pitch next week on the road against the Marlins.