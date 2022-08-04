Urias (11-6) earned the win over San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings.

Urias retired the first 11 batters he faced in the contest and allowed only one extra-base hit overall. He loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning before being pulled, but Evan Phillips came to the rescue and kept the Giants off the scoreboard. Urias continued a strong stretch during which he has allowed only three runs while posting a 23:2 K:BB over 26 innings across his past four starts. He's won all four of those outings and has earned a win in eight of his past nine starts overall.