Dodgers' Julio Urias: Tossing from 120 feet
Urias (shoulder) has progressed to throwing from 120 feet, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Slowly but surely, Urias continues to work his way back from June shoulder surgery. The next step in his rehab will be to extend his long-tossing out to 135 feet. While he's making solid progress, Urias is still expected to miss the first half of 2018. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge once he's able to resume mound work, which should be sometime after Opening Day.
