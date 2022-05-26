Urias (3-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings as the Dodgers fell 1-0 to the Nationals. He struck out three.

The southpaw tossed 54 of 87 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start of the season, but Urias got no help from his offense as the Dodgers were shut out for the first time this year. He'll take a 2.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 47 innings into his next outing.