Dodgers' Julio Urias: Unlikely for Opening Day rotation
Urias is expected to open the season as a starter at Triple-A Oklahoma City or as a reliever for the big club after manager Dave Roberts suggested Wednesday that no rotation spots will be up for grabs for the Dodgers during spring training, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers are likely to have Urias get stretched out as a starter in camp, but he and All-Star Ross Stripling will both merely be insurance options to begin the season after Roberts declared that he intends to include Kenta Maeda in the rotation. With Maeda's role now established, he'll join a starting staff that already included four pitchers guaranteed spots in Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill. While the blocked path to the rotation figures to limit Urias' early-season fantasy upside, it probably won't take long for an opening to arise after all five starters spent time on the disabled list in 2018.
