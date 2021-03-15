Urias pitched 2.1 innings against Kansas City in Sunday's Cactus League contest, allowing five runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Dodgers' defense did little to help Urias get off to a smooth start Sunday, committing a pair of errors and a passed ball in the first inning. Though the southpaw was charged with five runs, only one was earned, and that came on a solo home run in the second frame. Urias is attempting to secure the fifth spot in the starting rotation heading into the campaign, and he has held his own so far, giving up two earned runs and striking out six over 6.1 spring innings.