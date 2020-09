Urias yielded four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday versus the Rockies.

Urias gave up a two-run homer to Josh Fuentes in the second inning, and then he got into trouble in the fifth before Dylan Floro replaced him. It was a rare misstep for Urias this season, who has a 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB across 37.1 innings. The 24-year-old is expected to start next Sunday versus the Astros.