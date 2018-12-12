Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will have innings limit as starter
Urias will pitch out of the starting rotations for the Dodgers in 2019 but will have an innings limit, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Urias serving as a starting pitcher next season was to be expected, but the innings limit is a new development. The specifics of how the Dodgers plan to implement said limit -- and how many innings the limit actually is -- remains unclear, but it could put a dent in the 22-year-old's fantasy stock as the team features numerous options to fill out their starting rotation. Urias returned to the team in September and pitched out of the bullpen in the playoffs as he spent essentially the entire season rehabbing after undergoing shoulder surgery in June 2017.
