Urias (suspension) will pitch for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Urias will make his first appearance since being handed a 20-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy on Aug. 17. The outing may extend for multiple innings as Los Angeles has discussed stretching Urias out so that he is an option to be used as a starter in the playoffs. The 23-year-old is eligible to return to the Dodgers on Sept. 2.

