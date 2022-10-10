Urias was confirmed to be the starter for Game 1 of the Dodgers' NL Division Series against the Padres on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

After recording a career-best 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 2022, Urias will officially serve as the Dodgers' ace to open up the postseason. Urias has faced the Padres three times since the start of September, allowing three earned runs and striking out 12 batters over 19 innings in those games.