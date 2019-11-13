Play

Urias will be a starting pitcher next season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Urias was always expected to be a starter long-term, but injuries have limited him to a total of 13 starts over the last three seasons. He had an excellent 2.01 ERA in 29 relief appearances last year, though his 3.26 ERA in eight starts was quite good as well. Don't expect him to suddenly pitch 200 innings in 2020, however, as he threw just 81.2 frames in 2019.

