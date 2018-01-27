Urias (shoulder), who underwent left anterior capsule surgery in June, said he's healthy and expects to resume throwing soon, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

While this is an encouraging step for Urias, he's still months away from being game ready. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, the southpaw is expected to return sometime during the second half of the 2018 season. Urias won't have much value in single-season formats given the time he's expected to miss, but the 21-year-old still holds long-term value.