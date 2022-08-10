Urias (12-6) earned the win during Tuesday's 10-3 victory over Minnesota, allowing one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Urias had his best stuff working Tuesday as he tossed 72 of 90 pitches for strikes with 16 coming of the swinging variety and rolled to a stress-free win. The 25-year-old's 71 game score matches his best of the season with all three starts coming in his last three games, during which Urias has gone 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA across 33 innings. Urias' 68.8 strike percentage, 2.49 ERA and 0.97 WHIP all rank top 10 in MLB. He'll look to keep the momentum going next week in Milwaukee.