Urias (7-6) allowed a run on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Monday over the Rockies.

Urias' lone mistake was a fifth-inning solo home run to Jose Iglesias, but the Dodgers responded with four runs in their half of the frame. With the win, Urias has emerged victorious in four straight starts, giving him a record in the black for the first time since May 3. The southpaw owns a crisp 2.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 83:21 K:BB through 87.2 innings overall. He'll look to keep up his winning ways this weekend in a home start versus the Cubs.