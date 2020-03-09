Dodgers' Julio Urias: Wins fourth starter job
Urias was confirmed as the Dodgers' fourth starter by manager Dave Roberts on Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While Urias will open the year in the rotation, it remains to be seen how long he'll stay there. He threw just 85.1 innings last season (including the playoffs) and just 22 and 54.2 in the two previous campaigns. The Dodgers have the rotation depth necessary to manage Urias' workload carefully, though it's safe to expect quality innings, even if the quantity is restricted. In 184 career innings at the major-league level, the young lefty owns a 3.18 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP and a 24.1 percent strikeout rate.
